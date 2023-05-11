ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Allen's Spencer Asuchak has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #L-2, Allen at Idaho, on May 10.

Asuchak is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a cross-checking infraction at 19:02 of the first period.

Asuchak will miss Allen's playoff games at Idaho on May 12 and May 13.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

