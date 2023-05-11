Americans Down 0-2 After 6-2 Thumping by Idaho

May 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), dropped their second straight game in the series losing to the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night 6-2 at Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,015 fans.

Idaho scored one in the first period, and two in the second frame, to put the game away. Zane Franklin, Wade Murphy, and Ryan Dmowski were the Idaho goal scorers. Dmowski's first goal of the night would end up the game winner.

Idaho had 56 shots on net in Game 2, which is the most given up by Allen this season. The Steelheads had 20 in the first period, 17 in the second period, and 19 in third.

The Americans finally got on the board in the final frame as Colby McAuley, who was the Americans best player on Wednesday night, led the Americans with five shots on net. Jack Combs had the other Allen goal, a power play goal late in the game. The team had a playoff high 48 penalty minutes to Idaho's 24.

Kevin Mandolese who was replaced by Chase Perry to start the third period, stopped 34 of 37 shots.

The Americans will need to win two of the next three games in Boise to get the series back to Allen. Game 3 is on Friday night at 7:10 PM local time.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - W. Murphy

2. IDH - C. Johnson

3. IDH - A. Scheel

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.