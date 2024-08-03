Saturday's Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

August 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Saturday's (August 3) game between the Long Island Ducks and Lancaster Stormers has been suspended due to inclement weather.

The game was officially suspended entering the bottom of the third inning with the Ducks leading 1-0 on an RBI single by Zach Racusin in the second inning. Saturday's (8/3) game will resume on Sunday, August 4, at 5:05 p.m. as part of a single admission doubleheader. The nine-inning game will be played in its entirety, with a 25-minute break following before the regularly scheduled game between the teams is played. Game two of Sunday's twin bill will now be a seven-inning game.

Tickets for Saturday's (8/3) game may be exchanged for tickets to Sunday's (8/4) doubleheader between the Ducks and Stormers or any future 2024 Ducks game, subject to availability. Fans may exchange their tickets at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office.

The Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates will open on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. (3:50 for full season ticket holders). It's Fan Appreciation Night at the ballpark, presented by Coca-Cola, and every inning during the game, one lucky Ducks fan will be selected to win a special prize. It's also a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Prior to the game, fans are invited to have a catch on the field from 4:10 to 4:30. Following game two, fans are welcome back down to the field to take part in Kids Run the Bases.

Tickets for the doubleheader, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the twin bill can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

