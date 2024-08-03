Revs and Crabs Opener Suspended in Sixth

(Waldorf, Md.): The series opener between the York Revolution and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium was suspended following a medical emergency involving fans. The game was halted in the bottom of the sixth inning with Southern Maryland leading 10-6.

The Blue Crabs built a big early lead with four runs in the first inning. Anthony Brocato opened the scoring with a two-run homer to left, his 19th of the year. Jomar Reyes added a two-run double down the first base line to make it 4-0 after an inning.

York got on the board in the second as the Blue Crab defense miscommunicated on an infield popup that fell in front of the mound. Michael Berglund was credited with an RBI single on the play.

The Revs pulled within 4-2 with another run in the third. Matt McDermott singled and stole second for his 42nd swipe of the year, tying Tomo Otosaka (2023) for fifth most in a season in franchise history. After advancing on a deep fly out by Donovan Casey, McDermott scored when first baseman Juan Kelly muffed a pickoff attempt at first base.

Southern Maryland extended its lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the third as Aaron Hill lined an RBI double to left and Reyes provided an RBI groundout.

York again answered in the fourth when Alfredo Reyes ripped an RBI single up the middle, plating Jacob Rhinesmith who had led off with a double to right.

Joe Perez clobbered a two-run homer to left center, his first with York, bringing the Revs within 6-5 in the top of the fifth.

Once again, Southern Maryland answered as Hill skied a solo homer to left center, making it 7-5.

McDermott chased Crabs starter Daryl Thompson with a towering homer to left center with one out in the sixth, again drawing York within a run at 7-6.

Southern Maryland was in the middle of a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning when play was suspended.

Notes: Rudy Martin Jr stole two bases, becoming the first in Revs history to 60 steals in a season.

