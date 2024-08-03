Lancaster at Long Island Suspended

August 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Saturday evening's scheduled game between the Lancaster Stormers and Long Island Ducks has been suspended due to rain at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip. Long Island was leading, 1-0, through 2 1/2 innings at the time play was halted.

The Ducks took the lead in the bottom of the second on a two-out triple down the first base line by Aaron Antonini and a bloop hit to shallow right by Zach Racusin.

The game will be picked up at the point of suspension on Sunday at 5:05 PM. It will go the full nine innings with the regularly scheduled game to follow. That game will be shortened to seven innings.

Action may be viewed on FloBaseball, beginning at 5:00.

