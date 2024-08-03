Dirty Birds Defeat High Point 11-5

August 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The Dirty Birds score 11 runs in their game two win over the High Point Rockers. They are now sitting in first place with a 1.5 game lead in the Southern Division standings.

The Dirty Birds starter Gabriel Rodriguez earned his second win of the season. The left-handed hurler allowed three runs off four hits in five innings. He struck out seven batters while walking six. The five Charleston relievers combined to allow one earned run in four innings.

Offensively, eight of the nine Dirty Birds batters had at least one hit. Joseph Rosa and Philip Ervin both had home runs in the contest. In the seventh inning, the Dirty Birds sent 11 batters to the plate to score six runs off four hits and four walks.

The Dirty Birds look for the sweep tomorrow for the Sunday 4:05pm game from GoMart Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.