Saturday's Double-Header Suspended; Will Resume on Sunday

May 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists and Rome Emperors were suspended in Game One of their Saturday evening Double-Header. The contest will resume at 1:05pm on Sunday, May 19 at McCormick Field. A second seven-inning game will follow on Sunday to wrap up the homestand.

Fans with tickets to Saturday night's game can exchange them for a future 2024 Asheville Tourists home game, except for the July 3 game. Ticket exchanges can be done in person at the McCormick Field Box Office or over the phone by calling 828-258-0428. All exchanges are based on availability.

