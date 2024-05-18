Hot Rods Game Notes

May 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Fortunate for a Fourth.... The Hot Rods locked up their fourth series win of the season, taking down the Brooklyn Cyclones 6-5 on Friday. Brooklyn took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning, but Bowling Green had other plans. Luis Ariza reached on a fielder's choice, while Chandler Simpson and Xavier Isaac worked back-to-back walks. Brayden Taylor was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, making it a 5-4 game. Tre' Morgan and Hunter Haas ended the game with another set of back-to-back walks, walking it off with a 6-5 victory.

Haas Hunts in May.... INF Hunter Haas has enjoyed a solid 14 games in the month of May. He finished April with a .152 batting average over 19 games in the opening month of the season. So far in May, he is batting .256 with one double, two homers, and 11 RBIs. He has also kept the strikeouts down, whiffing only seven times while working seven walks over the same span.

Tre' Takes Over.... Tampa Bay Rays No. 13 prospect Tre' Morgan has stormed onto the scene in Bowling Green. During his first three games, he is 4-for-11(.364) with three doubles and three RBIs. Between his last five games in Single-A Charleston and his start in Bowling Green, Morgan has reached base safely in eight consecutive games, including a 1-for-4 performance on Friday with a game-tying walk.

Davitt Delivers History.... In the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, Duncan Davitt tossed a complete 7.0 inning shutout. This was the first complete game for any Hot Rods pitcher since June 28, 2019, when former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Matthew Liberatore dealt a 7.0 inning complete game against the Great Lakes Loons.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2024

Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods

Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.