Saskatchewan Rush vs. Colorado Mammoth - Game Highlights

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Led by Austin Shanks' sock trick and 5 goals from Ryan Keenan, the Saskatchewan Rush pick up their 11th win of the season, 17-12 over Colorado.

