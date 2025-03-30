Saskatchewan Rush vs. Colorado Mammoth - Game Highlights
March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Led by Austin Shanks' sock trick and 5 goals from Ryan Keenan, the Saskatchewan Rush pick up their 11th win of the season, 17-12 over Colorado.
