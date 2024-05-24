Saskatchewan Roughriders Invite Fans to Mosaic Stadium for an Exciting Preseason Viewing Party

May 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are thrilled to invite fans to Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, May 25 th for a fun and unique preseason experience as we usher in the 2024 season! Watch the Green and White take on the Edmonton Elks surrounded by other members of Rider Nation, with the game live-streamed directly to the SaskTel Maxtron.

This free family-friendly event offers a perfect day out for fans of all ages. Fans will be able to watch the game from the stands or, if they prefer, right from the field.

Activities and Highlights:

Family Activities: Kids will have a blast with inflatables, games, a field goal kicking station and face painting, set up right on the field adding to the festive atmosphere.

Exclusive Season Ticket Member Perks: From 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. season ticket members will get an exclusive opportunity to tour the Rider Locker Room and meet select players who aren't travelling to the game.

Get on the SaskTel Maxtron this season: Strike a pose in front of a blue screen for a chance to appear on the MaxTron during home games this season. Swing into Harvard Broadcasting's Studio 620 between 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to capture your touchdown dance, playful taunt or exciting cheer!

Performances: The 620 CKRM Cheer Team, 620 CKRM Pep Band, DJ Tolley T and Gainer the Gopher will all be on hand.

Food: Food and drink options will be available on the concourse all afternoon.

Young's Equipment Gate 1 at the southwest corner of Mosaic Stadium opens to fans at 1 p.m. and the game will begin streaming at 2 p.m.

Canadian Football League Stories from May 24, 2024

