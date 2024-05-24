Ticats Add American Receiver Rogers
May 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, the football club has signed American receiver Marcus Rogers.
Rogers, 24, most recently attended rookie camp with the National Football League's Chicago Bears (2024). The 6'3, 210-pound native of Smyrna, Georgia, played 35 games over four seasons at Troy University (2020-23), registering 25 receptions for 331 yards. He began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Troy.
