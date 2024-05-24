Ticats Add American Receiver Rogers

May 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, the football club has signed American receiver Marcus Rogers.

Rogers, 24, most recently attended rookie camp with the National Football League's Chicago Bears (2024). The 6'3, 210-pound native of Smyrna, Georgia, played 35 games over four seasons at Troy University (2020-23), registering 25 receptions for 331 yards. He began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Troy.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.