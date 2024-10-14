Marshall Added to Hamilton Roster

October 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has added American receiver Justin Marshall.

Marshall, 25, spent parts of the last two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts on their practice roster (2023-24). The 6'3, 210-pound native of Conyers, Georgia, also spent time in the National Football League after signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent (2023) before signing with the Seattle Seahawks (2023).

Marshall played 13 games in his lone season at the University at Buffalo (2022), registering 64 receptions for 837 yards and nine touchdowns. He began his collegiate career at the University of Louisville where he suited up in 36 games over five seasons (2018-21), totalling 36 receptions for 544 yards and one touchdown.

