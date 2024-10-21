Tiger-Cats Release Tim Ward
October 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following player has been released by the club:
AMER- DL- Tim Ward
