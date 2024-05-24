Alouettes Open Preseason Schedule at Home against Argos

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will take on the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 pm (ET) at Percival-Molson Memorial Stadium (RDS, CFL+, 98.5, TSN690).

This will be their first game since beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 110th Grey Cup last November.

The team has been in Saint-Jérôme for training camp for two weeks, and several new players will want to impress on the field so that they can stick around for the regular season.

Fans will be able to watch Geoffrey Cantin-Arku for the first time. He was the Alouettes' first-round pick, 9th overall, in the 2024 CFL Draft. The middle linebacker played his NCAA football at Syracuse and Memphis.

Walter Fletcher, Jeshrun Antwi, Sean Thomas Erlington, Stevie Scott III and Mike Weber Jr. will battle it out for the starting running back job.

As for the receivers, Tyson Philpot and Kaion Julien-Grant will both see action. Rookie Charleston Rambo, who has had a good camp so far, will want to show that he is able to make plays during games.

Quarterbacks Cody Fajardo, Caleb Evans, Davis Alexander and James Morgan will all take the field.

On defence, Quebec-born safeties Vincent Delisle and Maxym Lavallée will get an opportunity to impress.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, who signed as a free agent from Calgary, has big shoes to fill, as he'll start look to replace Lwal Uguak who signed with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

