Sanvido Leads Thunderbolts to 7th Straight Win

Entering the night on a franchise-best six-game win streak, the Thunderbolts trailed, but came back late in regulation, tying the game and forcing overtime, where Connor Sanvido would be the evening's hero, as Evansville extended their run to seven in a row, winning 5-4. The Thunderbolts next home game will be Tuesday, December 31st, at 7:15 pm, as they play host to the Huntsville Havoc for the Thunderbolts' annual New Years' Eve Game. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2020 Thunderbolts calendar. There will also be a postgame firework show on the ice. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets at the Ford Center Box Office.

Derek Sutliffe put Evansville in front at 1:25 of the first period on the power play, finishing off a brilliant passing play from Austin Plevy, to Jake Smith, to Connor Sanvido, and finally to Sutliffe. Tied 1-1, Sutliffe would score once again at 11:11, as he banked a shot in off a Knoxville defenceman, assisted by Plevy and J.T. Walters, giving Evansville a 2-1 lead. The assist would also be Walters' first SPHL point. Matthew Barnaby extended the lead on the power play at 15:48, deflecting a Braden Hellems shot to make it 3-1, also assisted by Stanislav Dzahkov. Knoxville would find their way back, scoring twice in the second period, and once in the third period, to take a 4-3 lead. Once again, Evansville would come back to tie, with 6:42 left in regulation, as Seth Swenson put a shot in off another Knoxville defender, tying the game 4-4, from Demico Hannoun and Barnaby. The game would require overtime, which very nearly required a shootout. However, in the final seconds, Dzahkov led a 2-on-1 chance, feeding Sanvido, who deked past a defenseman and put a backhand shot over the shoulder of goaltender Brody Claeys with under four seconds remaining, winning the game for Evansville.

Sutliffe finished with two goals, Barnaby and Sanvido finished with a goal and assist each, and Swenson finished with one goal. Hellems, Plevy, and Dzahkov each tallied two assists, and Braeden Ostepchuk made 36 saves on 40 shots for his 7th win of the season. These two teams meet once again tomorrow night in Knoxville, at 6:35 pm CT.

