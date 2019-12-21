Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (4-11-3) vs Marksmen (11-3-3) - 7:05 PM

December 21, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(4-11-3), 10th SPHL, 11 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(11-3-3), 4th SPHL, 25 Pts

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Logan Gruhl| Linesmen: Joe Johnson, Thomas Parynik

LAST TIME OUT: Colton Wolter scored twice and Travis Armstrong gave the Dawgs the lead in the third but the Macon Mayhem responded to force overtime and ultimately beat Roanoke in a shootout, 4-3, Friday night at the Macon Centreplex.

SHERWOOD SUSPENSION LIFTED: The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that Brant Sherwood has been reinstated and added to the team's active roster. Sherwood was originally suspended by the team on November 5 for a violation of team rules and code of conduct policy. At the time of his suspension, Sherwood had three goals and three assists and was leading the team in both goals and points. To make room on the roster, the Dawgs placed Aaron Huffnagle on waivers.

BEHIND ROANOKE'S BENCH: The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that former Dawg Cal Miska has been hired to join the hockey staff as an assistant coach. Miska will work home games and practices will his debut behind the bench until Saturday night. He played in 16 games for Roanoke during the 2018-19 season and had three goals and two assists. The 25-year-old also spent time with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and FHL's Elmira Enforcers. This is Miska's first professional coaching position but he also works as a private skating and skill development coach and has been running hockey skills camps in the offseason for four years.

YOU AGAIN?: Roanoke and Fayetteville will play for the seventh time this season on Saturday night in what will be the 18th game of the season for the Marksmen and 19th for the Rail Yard Dawgs. The Dawgs have gone 1-5-0 against the Marksmen this season but are coming off a 3-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams. Following Saturday's game, the Marksmen will visit Roanoke only two more times and the two teams will not play one another at Berglund Center after January 3.

TWICE IS NICE: Colton Wolter scored twice on Friday night, the second time this season he has scored twice in a game. Wolter now leads the Dawgs with eight goals and has doubled his goal output from the 2018-19 season, a mark that took 52 games to hit.

ODDS AND ENDS: Travis Armstrong's third period goal on Friday was his second of the season and his second in as many games...Colton Wolter has four goals in six games against the Marksmen...the Rail Yard Dawgs had been 14-for-14 on the penalty kill over the previous four games before going 0-for-2 in Friday's shootout loss in Macon.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will head to the Midwest following a brief holiday break for a pair of games against the Peoria Rivermen. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 8:15 PM.

