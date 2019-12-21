Brant Sherwood Reinstated

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have reinstated forward Brant Sherwood and added him to the active roster. Additionally forward Aaron Huffnagle has been placed on waivers.

"After speaking with Brant, Coach Bremner and I are pleased with the steps that have been taken and are comfortable in welcoming him back to the organization," said Rail Yard Dawgs President Mickey Gray. "We believe Brant has had the opportunity to grow as a person throughout his suspension and expect he will be a positive addition to the culture in the locker room, the community and to the team on the ice."

Sherwood was originally suspended by the team on November 5 for a violation of team rules and code of conduct policy. He has appeared in six games for the Rail Yard Dawgs this season and has three goals and three assists. At the time of his suspension, Sherwood was leading the team in points and goals.

"I'm very excited to be back in a Dawgs jersey," said Sherwood. "After being away from the game my appreciation has skyrocketed. It's a privilege to play hockey, especially at the pro level.

"I can't wait to contribute, on and off the ice. I'm eager to be a better teammate and most of all a better person."

The Rail Yard Dawgs will take on the Fayetteville Marksmen at home on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

