Santos and Tokar Strikeout 14 in 4-1 Win over FredNats

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Alex Santos (W, 2-2) and Heitor Tokar (SV, 2) combined to strike out 14 batters as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (36-45) defeated the Fredericksburg Nationals (27-52) 4-1 on Friday at Segra Stadium. Santos closed his start by retiring the final five batters he faced and Tokar cruised through four perfect innings to wrap the night with 17 straight set down.

Santos and Michael Cuevas (L, 0-4) stranded runners on base to start their night. After surrendering a leadoff single in the second from Onix Vega, Santos recorded three consecutive strikeouts. He surrendered one run in the third on an RBI single from Junior Martina that made it 1-0 Fredericksburg.

Fayetteville countered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI fielder's choice by Kobe Kato that scored Will Wagner from third to tie the game, 1-1. In the fourth, the Woodpeckers loaded up the bases with Michael Sandle, Adonis Giron, and Will Wagner on a hit-by-pitch, a walk, and a fielding error by first baseman Kevin Strohschein. Crisitan Gonzalez delivered the go-ahead wing with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Sandle for the 2-1 lead. Kato and Victor Mascai singled to bring in two more runs that padded the lead at 4-1.

Santos returned for the fifth and retired the side with his seventh strikeout of the night and back-to-back flyouts. The five innings tossed by Santos are his longest outing of the season.

Tokar took to the mound in the sixth and tossed four perfect innings out of the bullpen. He matched Santos' strikeout total with seven and struck out the side in the final frame to secure the four-inning save. Tokar becomes the first Woodpeckers pitcher to record a second save this season.

The series continues tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. E.T at Segra Stadium. Fayetteville will start RHP Diosmerky Taveras and the Nationals will counter with LHP Gilberto Chu.

