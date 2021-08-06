Sox Hold off Hillcats and Avenge Wednesday Night's Loss

SALEM, VA - Behind a seven run sixth, the Sox hold on to win game three of the series by a two-run margin. Salem (48-33) blasts three home runs and power their way past Lynchburg (41-39).

The Red Sox and Hillcats were in the midst of a pitching duel until the latter half of the third frame. After Alex Erro reached base for Nick Yorke, who flew his third home run over the left field wall to make it a 2-0 game.

After a scoreless fourth and fifth, the Red Sox would pile on to their two-run lead in the sixth. Ceddanne Rafaela slammed his seventh home run to left center field scoring Gilberto Jimenez and extending the lead to four. A few batters later Alex Erro drove in a pair on his first triple of the season extending the lead to six. Alan Marrero and Jecorrah Arnold emerged from their slumps with an RBI double and a home run, respectively.

With a nine-run advantage, the Red Sox took the gas off the pedal, and Lynchburg came charging back. Lynchburg struck with their first run of the game on a Micael Ramirez RBI single to center field. Korey Holland and Andres Melendez pitched in with RBI singles to cut the deficit to six.

After a Christian Cairo strikeout and Yordys Valdes walk, the bases were loaded with two outs and a chance for the Sox to escape the jam. However, Petey Halpin hit a bases clearing triple to bring Lynchburg within three. Angel Martinez chipped in with an RBI single to cap off a seven run seventh to make it a 9-7 game.

After a scoreless eighth worked by Ryan Fernandez, Jacinto Arredondo came in for the save. He was able to find his fourth of the year after a key pick off from Alan Marrero to get Christian Cairo off second for out number two in the inning. The Sox got back to their winning ways and remain tied for second in the Low-A East with the Carolina Mudcats.

The Red Sox and Hillcats will begin the back half of the series Friday night at 7:05 PM.

First pitch: 7:05 PM

Time of game: 3:29

Attendance: 3,194

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

