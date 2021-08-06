2021 SRP Park Health Fair August 11th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce that on Wednesday, August 11th, while the GreenJackets take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) at 7:05pm, the annual SRP Park Health Fair in partnership with AARP Georgia, Comfort Keepers and Augusta, Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy & WGAC News-Talk will take place from 6-8 p.m. on the main concourse.

"Thanks to several local partners, we are excited to bring back our 5th Annual Health Fair at SRP Park. Silver Jackets and all GreenJackets fans are invited to come out early and check out a large variety of interactive, educational health related booths on our concourse," GreenJackets General Manager Brandon Greene said.

Exhibitors from the CSRA that are scheduled to attend include: AARP Georgia, Affinis Hospice - Augusta, American Heart Association, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, Augusta University Audiology, Barney's Pharmacy, Comfort Keepers Home Care, Family YMCA of North Augusta, Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, Hospice Serivices of Georgia, SRP Federal Credit Union, Wesley Woods of Augusta, Your Aging Therapist, and more.

Along with the Health Fair it's also Comfort Keepers Baseball Bingo at SRP Park! As guests enter, they will receive a Comfort Keepers Baseball Card to play and win all game long. Wednesday's are also Warrior Wednesday! Active duty and veterans can receive $2 off reserved or general admission (standing room only) ticket options with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office.

For guests 60 and over we invite you to become a member of the Silver Jackets Club presented by AARP Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers. This club continues to grow each year and offers two different options to fit your schedule all season long plus a host of other great benefits. To learn more or join today visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-silver-jackets

Exhibitors interested in being a part of the Health Fair are invited to contact Brandon Greene to learn more at (803) 349-9406 or via email at bgreene@greenjacketsbaseball.com.

Tickets start at only $9 and include access to the game and Health Fair. To learn more or purchase your tickets visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com/tickets To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

