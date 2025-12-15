Santa Cruz Warriors vs. San Diego Clippers - Game Highlights
Published on December 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 15, 2025
- Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with San Diego Clippers - Austin Spurs
- Clippers Complete Comeback to Defeat the Santa Cruz Warriors - San Diego Clippers
- Santa Cruz Drops Final Tip-Off Tournament Match 122-112 to San Diego - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Drops Final Tip-Off Tournament Match 122-112 to San Diego
- Sea Dubs Falter in the Fourth, Losing, 112-103, to San Diego Clippers
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr.
- Santa Cruz Warriors and Kaiser Permanente Announce Revamped Swishes for Dishes Initiative
- Golden State Warriors Sign Forward Malevy Leons to Two-Way Contract