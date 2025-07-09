Sanford Splits Doubleheader with North Adams

July 9, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







North Adams, Mass. - The Sanford Mainers dropped game one of today's doubleheader at Joe Wolfe Field before rebounding to win game two over the North Adams SteepleCats. Sanford still sits in second place in the North division with a 13-14 record, while North Adams is now 11-15.

Game One: North Adams took game one 2-1 to extend their win-streak to seven on a walk-off sac-fly from Nelphie Lopez (Stetson). The game was a pitchers duel throughout, the Mainers got a phenomenal start out of Charlie Hale (UConn). Hale went five strong on the mound while surrendering just one run and striking out four. " That was a tremendous outing from Charlie," said Mainers manager Nic Lops. "Starting pitching has been a weak point for us and he stepped up."

The Mainers got their lone run on a solo homer to center field off the bat of Jack Toomey (Boston College). The round-tripper was Toomey's second home run of the summer.

Game Two: Sanford responded in game two with a 8-5 win. The Mainers struck first, after a couple of singles in the second, Trey King (Georgia) came to the plate and delivered the first of two hits on the night that got a run home. The Mainers tacked two more on the fourth but North Adams responded instantly by plating four to take a 4-3 lead.

Sanford answered right back in the fifth, the Mainers got an RBI double from Ryder Kirtley (Miami Ohio), and an RBI single from Charlie Jones (Georgia) to retake the lead and never look back. "I was very impressed with Jones' bounce back at the plate after a couple of strikeouts," said Lops.

Drew Smith (UConn) was reliable in relief once again. The Maine native allowed one run over three innings to earn the win.

Sanford heads to Keene tomorrow for the resumption of yesterday's postponement, with a regularly scheduled game immediately following.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.