Sanford, Martha's Vineyard Suspended in Fourth

July 11, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







OAK BLUFFS, Mass. - The Sanford Mainers trip to the island was cut short after fog moved into the area and postponed the first of two games this summer against the Martha's Vineyard Sharks. The Mainers were leading 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth with the Sharks at the plate. The game is scheduled to resume Wednesday afternoon in Sanford before a regularly scheduled game.

The Mainers got a first inning homer yet again. Brendan Sencaj (Bentley) was in the lead-off spot for Sanford and belted his fourth homer of the summer to begin the game.

The Sharks got a run back on a solo homer of their own in the first, but the Mainers plated two more in the top of the fourth on a two-run single from Trey King (Georgia).

When the game resumes the Sharks will have two runners on base in the bottom of the fourth trailing by one.

Sanford returns to Goodall Park on Sunday to face off against the Vermont Mountaineers at 4:30 p.m.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 11, 2025

