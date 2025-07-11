Vermont Drops Sixth-Straight in 3-0 Loss to North Shore

July 11, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

MONTPELIER, Vt. - North Shore handed Vermont's offense its first goose egg of the season in a 3-0 shutout of the Mountaineers Friday night.

The Navigators leap frogged Vermont to fifth in the North and sent the Mountaineers down to the bottom of the NECBL standings while evening the season series at one.

The Basics

Score: North Shore 3, Vermont 0

Records: North Shore 10-17, Vermont 10-19

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Righty Luke Deschenes got the start for the Mountaineers and threw a solid five innings of work. He allowed three runs on nine hits with five strikeouts to his name.

North Shore struck first with three hits and a sacrifice bunt in the second after Jesse Jaconski's leadoff double to make it 1-0.

Vermont left a runner stranded at third in both the first and second inning.

The Navigators extended the lead to 2-0 after a leadoff walk and another sacrifice bunt to start the third inning. A pair of two out hits drove in the run.

Another leadoff double resulted in a run for North Shore in the fifth after a sacrifice fly.

From the final out of the fifth to the eighth, North Shore's pitching staff retired eight-straight batters.

Jaylen Hernandez's second double of the contest in the eighth inning was wasted as the Mountaineers left a pair on the bases in the penultimate inning.

Zachary Kitrell recorded the three-out save as he struck out five of the six he retired.

Game Notes

WP: Liam Kinneen (1-3) | LP: Luke Deschenes (0-2) | SV: Zachary Kittrell (1)

Vermont has lost six consecutive games. It is the longest losing streak of the season and the longest losing streak for the team since 2017.

This is the first time Vermont has been shutout this season.

The Mountaineers left nine runners on base.

Conlan Daniel extended his on-base streak to 23 games.

Joey Pagano has a six-game hitting streak and is now hitting above .300 for the first time this season.

Up Next

The Danbury Westerners travel to Montpelier to face the Mountaineers 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.







