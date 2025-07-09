Sanford, Keene Suspended in Fourth

July 9, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers hosted the Keene SwampBats tonight at Goodall Park and the game came to a halt in the middle of the fourth due to inclement weather. The Mainers were leading 6-2 when the game reached the delay and was eventually postponed. Sanford travels to Keene on Thursday, tonight's game will resume before the start of a regularly scheduled game at 6:30.

The Mainers did damage in the first yet again. After a solo homerun for the SwampBats to lead-off the game, Sanford responded by plating six runs. Jack Toomey (Boston College) had an RBI single when he came up with the bases loaded and no outs. Brennan Hudson (Georgia) also came to the plate with the bases loaded and he cleared them on a first pitch double to deep center field. The Mainers weren't done yet, Ryan Kolben (UMass) left the yard for the first time this summer with a two-run shot to right.

The Mainers head to North Adams tomorrow for a double header, before continuing tonight's suspended game in Keene on Thursday.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 9, 2025

Sanford, Keene Suspended in Fourth - Sanford Mainers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.