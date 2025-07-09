Keene Outlasts Vermont in Back-And-Forth Thriller, 15-10

Vermont jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Conlan Daniel and Jaylen Hernandez both reached on singles. Sam Gates' sacrifice fly scored Daniel for the game's first run. Joey Pagano cranked a base hit to move Hernandez to third, which set up R.J. Johnson's first plate appearance and RBI as a Mountaineer via another sacrifice fly.

Keene chased Vermont starter Owen Tahnk out of the game before he recorded an out.

Marshall Lipsey Scores off throwing error of Mountaineers catcher to put Keene on the board.

O'Brien got on by fielder's choice and knocked in Ty Mainolfi.

Ripken Reese's single sent Perez home to score

Romano capped the rally with a booming two-RBI double to right field, plating both O'Brien and Reese.

Keene added another unearned run in the second when Mainolfi crossed the plate on an error by Vermont's shortstop, stretching their lead.

Vermont chipped away at the deficit in the middle innings. Hernandez drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in Foster Apple for a run.

Gates delivered a clutch double deep to right field, scoring Joey Baran and Daniel to pull the Mountaineers within one.

Pagano tied the game at 6-6 with a sacrifice fly.

Mainolfi stayed hot at the plate, knocking an infield RBI single to reclaim the lead, with Romano scoring the go-ahead run.

Hernandez answered once again in the top of the sixth, lacing a line-drive RBI single to score Daniel and knot the game back up at 7-7.

Pagano came through once more, singling to center to bring Hernandez home and give Vermont the lead once again, 8-7.

Pinch hitter Braeden Smith then added insurance with a sacrifice fly, extending the Mountaineers' lead to 9-7.

Ryan Brown stepped up in a big way. He entered in the sixth and stranded the bases loaded with a critical strikeout to end the inning and preserve the lead.

Daniel reached on a walk and came around to score for the third time on Hernandez's second RBI single of the night, this one a shot to right field, stretching the Mountaineers' lead to 10-7.

In the eighth, Gabriel Pitts scored on an error by the right fielder following Tuupo's single, making it 10-8.

Keene got another back in the bottom of the eighth when Mainolfi singled to left, and Tuupo came home on an error by the left fielder

Ben Dean shut the door in the top of the eighth, tossing a crucial 1-2-3 inning and striking out two of the three batters.

In the bottom of the eighth, Keene rallied to reclaim the lead: Tuupo singled to right, moving Romano to second and bringing home Jack Herring and O'Brien to make it 11-10.

Mainolfi delivered again - a single to right that brought home Romano and Tuupo, giving Keene a stunning 13-10 lead.

A wild pitch brought home Jaros and Mainolfi, stretching the Keene advantage to 15-10 heading into the final frame.

Dean wraps up the ninth with a three up three down ending.

Game Notes

WP: Ben Dean (4-0) | LP: Jayson Torres (1-1)

This game was the seventh time an opposing team has scored 10+ runs against the Mountaineers.

Vermont committed eight errors tonight at Alumni Field

The Mountaineers are on a five-game losing streak

Vermont leads the league in stolen bases with 118 on the season.

Daniel extended his on-base streak to 22 times straight.

Jaylen Hernandez went four-for-four on the night with four hits and three RBI's.

Daniel two-for-two with four runs scored.

Up Next

Danbury Westerners travel to Montpelier to face the Mountaineers this Friday, July 11th.







