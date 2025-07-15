Mainers Fall to Upper Valley 11-4

HARTFORD, Vermont- The Sanford Mainers dropped their game to the Upper Valley Nighthawks 11-4 at Maxfield Sports Complex. The loss ties these teams for second in the North division at 15-16.

Neither team plated any runs through the first two innings. The Nighthawks had bases loaded and two outs, with Nick Shuhet (Rider) at the plate in the third. The Upper Valley catcher was able to deliver a two-run single to give the Hawks their first runs. Upper Valley would end up putting up five in the third.

The Mainers got a couple of runs back in the top of the fourth after back to back doubles from Zack Kent (Binghamton), and Brendan Sencaj (Bentley). Sanford also got plenty of production at the plate from Kyle Douin (Southern Maine). The Augusta native finished with three hits, including an RBI triple.

Nathan Teague (Vanderbilt) was the only Mainers pitcher to not allow a run. He tossed a scoreless eighth. All but one bat in the Upper Valley lineup got a hit, with four players recording multiple hits.

The Mainers are back in action at Goodall Park tomorrow night as they welcome in the Martha's Vineyard Sharks. There will be a resumption of Friday's postponed game beginning at 4 p.m. with the game picking up in the fourth inning. A regularly scheduled game will follow that will now be a seven inning contest.







