Bats Go Cold as North Shore Takes Two from Vermont in Hot Tuesday Doubleheader

July 15, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







LYNN, Mass. - Led by their pitching staff, defense and a controversial call, North Shore swept the doubleheader with Vermont on a hot Tuesday evening.

The Navigators held the Mountaineers to one run in 14 innings with 2-1 and 2-0 wins to make it four-straight losses for Vermont.

The Basics

Game One Score: Vermont 1, North Shore 2

Game Two Score: Vermont 0, North Shore 2

Records:, Vermont 11-23, North Shore 13-18

Location: Fraser Field

Game One Rapid Recap

Austin Beard made his first start and appearance as a Mountaineer. He was caught by his Monmouth teammate Brendan Buecker, and he faced his college roommate Simmi Whitehill in the bottom of the second.

Beard allowed Nater Wachter to drive home a run in the bottom of the second to give North Shore a 1-0 lead before he retired Whitehill to end the inning.

Vermont's first base runner came in the fourth via Jaylen Hernandez's two-out walk.

Navigators' starter Trey Yesu worked a no-hitter into the sixth. Matthew Minckler ended the bid with a bunt-single and advanced to second on the throwing error by Yesu. Joey Pagano's RBI double drove in Minckler to tie the game at one.

Alex Marot flipped the game back in favor of the Navigators with a solo-homer in the bottom of the sixth off of Thomas Rosario to take a 2-1 lead.

In the seventh and final inning, Sam Gates led off and launched a ball 386-feet that was caught by the center fielder in right center. Closer Ryan Griffin retired Dom Camera and Foster Apple (355-foot flyout to dead center) to seal the win.

Game Two Rapid Recap

Luke Deschenes started his second game against North Shore in the last week and tossed five innings again against the Navigators. He allowed two hits and two runs with only one earned. He punched out three and issued two walks.

A Sam Parks leadoff walk and an RBI single from Marot plated the game's first run in the bottom of the first.

Davis Baker scored after a leadoff double and an error with two outs from Vermont shortstop Elliot Miles to make it a 2-0 game.

Vermont left seven stranded from the second inning to the sixth including the bases loaded in the penultimate inning.

Andrew Tringe, Vermont's former bat-boy, entered in the sixth and pitched a 1-2-3 frame with a strikeout.

In the seventh, Joey Baran led off with a double and Matthew Minckler was hit by a pitch to set up a successful double steal with nobody out. Conlan Daniel struck out on a close check swing call by the umpires. With one out and runners on second and third, Pagano tagged one to left field that was caught by the sliding North Shore left fielder. Baran tagged up from third and scored, but the Navigators appealed to third and were successful. The third base umpire said Baran left early, and the double play ended the game.

Vermont put the game under protest, citing video evidence that Baran returned to third to tag with the base umpire looking into left field. An image of the play is embedded below.

Game Notes

Game 1: WP: Trey Yesu (1-2) | LP: Thomas Rosario (0-1) | SV: Ryan Griffin (2)

Game 2: WP: Zach Kittrell (1-0) | LP: Luke Deschenes (0-3) | SV: Pierce Friedman (2)

North Shore's game one starter, Yesu, tossed six innings. It marks the eighth time in the last 11 games that the opponent's starting pitcher went five innings or more.

Vermont was no-hit through five innings for the second consecutive night.

Daniel's 26-game on-base streak came to an end in game one. He reached once via a hit by pitch in game two.

Pagano has 11 hits in his last 11 games.

Camera went 3-for-3 in game two with three singles. He had three of Vermont's four hits.

Vermont stole three bases in the doubleheader. The Mountaineers have been held to seven bags in the last six games. They have 125 stolen bags and are averaging 3.7 per game. They are 20 bags away from breaking the NECBL record with 10 games remaining.

Vermont is 5.5 games back of the fourth and final playoff spot with 10 to play. North Adams is in fourth place with the tiebreaker.

North Shore leads the regular season series 3-1 over Vermont. The two will meet again on Friday in Montpelier.

This is the first time the Mountaineers have been swept in a doubleheader this season.

Vermont holds the worst record in the NECBL.

Up Next

Vermont faces Keene for the fifth time in 2025 at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the Rec. The Mountaineers will look for their first win against the SwampBats this summer.







