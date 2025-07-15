North Adams' Five-Run Ninth Inning Deflates Vermont at Home

July 15, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

MONTPELIER, Vt. - A five-run ninth inning propelled the Steeplecats to a 9-5 win on Monday night against the Mountaineers. Five and two-thirds innings of no-hit ball gave North Adams the initial advantage, and after surrendering the lead late, they stormed back to stun the Vermont faithful and capture the victory.

Vermont led 5-4 going into the top of the ninth, but North Adams exploded for five runs to deliver the fatal blow.

The Basics

Score: North Adams 9, Vermont 5

Records: North Adams 14-16, Vermont 11-21

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Tristan Helmick took the mound for North Adams and tossed a gem. He allowed only one hit through six innings in a scoreless start without walking a single batter and striking out six.

The SteepleCats scored one in the fourth, to jump out to an early 1-0 lead. The fourth-inning run came courtesy of Gabe Natividad, who drove in Nelphie Lopez on an RBI single to plate the game's first run.

North Adams followed the one-run fourth inning with a three-run fifth inning. Michael Toth delivered an RBI double, and he was promptly driven in by Damian Rodriguez, who singled to short, and reached second base on an error. The error allowed Toth to score. A double play ball yielded the final run of the inning for North Adams.

Vermont remained hitless until two outs in the sixth where Conlan Daniel tripled into the right-center gap and broke up the no-no.

Vermont plated their first runs in the bottom of the seventh, where a Dominic Camera single, sandwiched between a HBP and walk, led to a grand slam off the bat of Elliot Miles to tie the game.

Vermont added another run in the bottom of the eighth, on a Joey Pagano RBI single to give the Mountaineers their first, and only, lead of the night.

Down to their final three outs, North Adams turned on the jets in the top of the ninth, scoring five runs and dashing the hopes of the home crowd in Montpelier. Robert Stang scored from second on a wild pitch that caromed to the third base dugout after he led off the inning with a single. Rodriguez then brought home two more runs with an RBI single, and another wild pitch brought in Rodriguez, along with Toth, who was initially walked.

Vermont went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Game Notes

WP: Nicholas Noble (2-0) | LP: Bryce Gluckman (0-3)

North Adams' starter, Helmick, tossed six innings. It marks the seventh time in the last nine games that the opponent's starting pitcher went five innings or more.

Daniel extended his on-base streak to 26 games. He reached three times.

Hernandez has a nine-game on-base streak.

Pagano has ten hits in his last nine games.

Gluckman retired the first nine batters he faced. He worked 1-2-3 innings in the sixth, seventh and eighth. Cole Mascott entered with runners on first and second with one out in the ninth. His four wild pitches, two walks and three hits yielded the go-ahead runs.

Daniel was Vermont's only stolen bag of the contest. The Mountaineers have been held to one stolen base in four consecutive games. They have 122 stolen bags and are averaging 3.8 per game. They are 23 away from breaking the NECBL record with 12 games remaining.

Vermont is four games back of the fourth and final playoff spot with 12 to play. North Adams is in fourth place with a 4-0 series lead over the Mountaineers. The SteepleCats have clinched the regular season series victory and the tiebreaker.

Vermont holds the worst record in the NECBL.

Up Next

Vermont will play two seven-inning games on the road against the fifth-place North Shore Navigators with game one starting at 4:05 p.m. at Fraser Field.







