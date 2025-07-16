Mainers Earn Split with Vineyard

July 16, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers split a modified doubleheader with the Martha's Vineyard Sharks this afternoon at Goodall Park. The Mainers dropped game one that was a continuation of Friday night's postponement on the island, before coming back and winning game two 3-1 in the seven inning shortened contest. Sanford now sits at 16-17, while the Sharks are 20-15.

Game One- The Sharks came away with the game one win 8-7 in walk-off fashion as they were the home team at Goodall Park. The game resumed in the bottom of the fourth, the Sharks were able to plate a run when the game continued to tie things up at 4-4.

In the bottom of the seventh the Sharks took advantage of Mainers miscues to score three runs, including an error that allowed Max Kaufer (Wichita St.) to come around to score on his own double. Sanford did not go away quietly, the Mainers responded immediately with three runs of their own in the top of the eighth. Dom Tozzi (Coastal Carolina), Jack Toomey (Boston College), and Brennan Hudson (Georgia) all drove in runs.

The Vineyard was able to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth when Gio Colasante (Harvard) put a ball in play that resulted in an error to allow the winning run to come home.

Game Two: The Mainers got tremendous starting pitching in game two with three pitchers combining to surrender just one run on one hit in the 3-1 win. After Mainers manager Nic Lops was ejected in the bottom of the second the Sanford bats responded instantly. Peter Keblinsky (Southern Maine), and Sam Miller (Binghamton) each delivered two out RBI singles to give Sanford a 2-0 lead.

Charlie Hale (UConn) was phenomenal in his fifth start of the summer. The New Hampshire native tossed five scoreless while striking out three.

The Mainers added on their third run on a sac-fly from Zack Kent that provided insurance in the fifth. The Vineyard scored one run in the top of the seventh to avoid the shutout.

Sanford hits the road tomorrow to take on the Ocean State Waves at 6:30.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.