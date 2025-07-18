Mainers Cruise in 12-2 over Ocean State

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, Rhode Island- The Sanford Mainers were dominate in a 12-2 over the Ocean State Waves at Old Mountain Field. The Mainers earned a season sweep over the Waves and got back to .500 with a record of 17-17, while Ocean State fell to 15-18.

Sanford got a quality start out of left-handed pitcher Connor Toriello (Salve Regina). Toriello did not allow a hit through his first four innings of work. In his first NECBL start Toriello went five innings and allowed just two runs on two hits.

The Mainers bats provided Toriello with plenty of run support early. Sanford took advantage of a plethora of free passes in the second to plate two runs. The Mainers tacked on two again in the third on more walks and an RBI single from Ryan Kolben (UMass). Sanford broke the game wide open in the fourth on a three-run blast from Brennan Hudson (Georgia). It was the team-high seventh homer for the Georgia native.

The Mainers continued to tack on at the plate, Jack Toomey (Boston College) finished the night with three hits including a lead-off double in the sixth. Sanford had a 10-2 lead in the ninth before Dom Tozzi (Coastal Carolina) doubled off the center-field wall to make it 12-2.

Sanford received four shutout innings in relief from Jason Libby (Maine), and Ben Griffith (Binghamton). The righties went two innings apiece combining to allow just two hits and striking out seven.

The Mainers return to Goodall Park Friday night to face off against North Adams in a battle for second place in the North division. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30.







