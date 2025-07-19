Mainers Drop Slugfest to Valley, 14-11

HOLYOKE, Mass. - The Sanford Mainers dropped a high-scoring affair with the Valley Blue Sox 14-11 at Mackenzie Stadium in Holyoke. The loss puts the Mainers back to .500 at 18-18, while Valley improves to 16-19.

The Mainers were the ones to get the scoring started early, after a couple of miscues Zack Kent (Binghamton) delivered an RBI single and the Mainers were in command, leading 3-0 after one.

Sanford got right back to it in the second, Sam Miller (Binghamton) delivered an RBI double, and Peter Keblinsky (Southern Maine) came through with a two-run single. Sanford was riding high with a seven run lead until Valley started chipping away by plating three in the second.

The Mainers answered right back with three more in the third. Kellen Strohmeyer (Iowa) collected his first of three hits in the game, and then Ryder Kirtley (Miami Ohio) worked a walk. Miller came to the plate and belted a no-doubt three-run homer to give Sanford another seven run lead at 10-3.

The Blue Sox still would not go away. Valley exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by two home runs in the inning from Isaac Wachsmann (Creighton). Valley took an 11-10 lead and never looked back.

The Blue Sox eventually moved their lead to 14-11 but there were a plethora of zeros on the board in the late innings after three perfect innings in relief for Ben Griffith (Binghamton).

Sanford returns to action Tuesday night at Goodall Park when they welcome in the Keene SwampBats. You can catch the 2025 NECBL All-Star game Monday night at 5.p.m on ESPN+.

