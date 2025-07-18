Mainers Shut-Out North Adams, 2-0

July 18, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers outlasted the North Adams SteepleCats 2-0 in a pitchers duel at Goodall Park. Sanford now sits alone in second place in the North division at 18-17, while North Adams drops to 16-17.

Sanford sent Josh Kopetski (Rhode Island) to the mound,the Maine native delivered the best start of his NECBL career. Kopetski fired six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk, and struck out three. The lefty faced the minimum through six as he picked off both of the runners who reached base. "We really needed our starting pitching to step up, and we got that out of Kopetski and then some," said Mainers manager Nic Lops.

The Mainers opened the scoring in the fourth on an RBI double from Dom Tozzi (Coastal Carolina) to plate Brennan Hudson (Georgia), who reached on a walk. Kopetski was backed up in relief by Drew Smith (UCONN). Smith tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning, and followed it up with a scoreless eighth. The game was 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth with two outs while Kyle Douin (Southern Maine) came to the plate. The Augusta native came through with an RBI single to score a much needed insurance run.

Sam Mitchell (Alabama) toed the rubber in the ninth looking to close the game. After a single and a hit-by-pitch North Adams had runners on first and second with one out. Mitchell was able to induce a ground ball and Sanford turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the game. It was Mitchell's team-high fifth save of the summer.

