Sanchez's Three RBIS Lead 8-5 Victory to Even Series

August 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Carlos Sanchez stroked two two-out singles and drove in three runs as the Daytona Tortugas scored eight runs in the first six inning and held off a late rally by the Dunedin Blue Jays to even the series with an 8-5 victory.

Daytona (17-14, 48-49) pounded out 11 hits and went 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position as they bounced back nicely from a 12-1 shellacking at the hands of Dunedin (16-16, 50-48) in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The first two innings passed quickly as Daytona starter Adam Serwinowski brushed off a pair of hits, while Dunedin starter Daniel Guerra was outright dominant, striking out five of the first six Tortugas, including four in a row.

In the third, though, Daytona solved Guerra. Esmith Pineda led off with a walk and Luis Reyes moved him to third with a single up the middle. Trey Faltine then lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Pineda with the first run of the game. Reyes then swiped second, then scored on Sanchez's first RBI hit of the night, putting Daytona in front 2-0.

In the fourth, the Blue Jays answered against Serwinowski. Edward Duran doubled with one out, then caught the defense by surprise, stealing third. Jaden Rudd then brought him home with a groundout to cut the lead in half. Serwinowski retired the next hitter, finishing his night with 4.0 innings of one-run ball.

Daytona then gave him more runs as a parting gift in the fourth. Ariel Almonte led off with a single and Jack Moss walked. After both men advanced on a sacrifice bunt, a wild pitch brought home Almonte. Pineda then drove in Moss with an RBI single up the middle, chasing Guerra. After Geison Urbaez, Pineda stole second, then came home on a double by Faltine, pushing the lead to 5-1, Daytona.

Nick Payero entered for Daytona in the fifth and started off his night with a 1-2-3 inning. In the sixth, though, Dunedin answered back as Arjun Nimmala crushed a solo home run to begin the inning. Payero, though, settled down and ended the inning with no further damage.

The Tortugas then answered right back against Urbaez. Moss and Connor Burns led off the inning with hits, putting two in scoring position with no outs. After a strikeout, Reyes ripped a single through the left side to score Burns, chasing Urbaez. After Juanmi Vasquez entered, a fielder's choice and a walk loaded the bases for Sanchez, who ripped his second two-out hit of the night, driving in two with a single to center to put Daytona in front 8-2.

Payero settled in over the later innings, dodging two infield singles in the seventh and a one-out double in the eighth, giving the right-hander a chance to finish off his first career win in the ninth.

In the ninth, though, two singles began the inning. After a flyout, a walk loaded the bases for Nimmala, who doubled in two runs. Carter Cunningham followed with a sacrifice fly to center to bring in a third run. After a walk, Payero was lifted after 4.2 innings for Jonah Hurney, who came in with the tying run at the plate, but induced a groundout on his very first pitch to end the game, with the Tortugas victorious, 8-5.

