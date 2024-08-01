Mets Walk 10 Batters, Fall to Mighty Mussels 7-2

August 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels took advantage of 10 walks issued by St. Lucie pitchers in a 7-2 victory over the Mets on a Thursday at Hammond Stadium.

After a 2 hour and 25-minute delay without a single drop of rain, the game started at 9:30 p.m. and was shortened to seven innings. When play began both starting pitchers looked shaky. Fort Myers' Tanner Hall issued a four pitch walk to A.J. Ewing. The Mets loaded the bases and with one out and Ewing scored on an RBI infield single by Colin Houck for a 1-0 lead.

Hall then induced a crucial double play off the bat of Yohairo Cuevas to escape further trouble.

Mets starter Jorge De Leon walked the four batters he faced and only threw one strike in the process. The free pass issued to Yasser Mercedes forced home the tying run. De Leon struck out the next batter but then walked Rixon Wingrove to bring in another run that put the Mussels up 2-1.

De Leon was replaced by Joseph Yabbour, who walked the first batter he faced to force home another run that made it 3-1. Yabbour then got a fly out to center field and A.J. Ewing threw out Mercedes at the plate to get the Mets out of the inning.

Rixon Wingrove hit a two-run homer off Yabbour in the third inning to increase the Mussels lead to 5-1.

Cuevas slugged solo homer vs. Hall in the fourth inning to make it 5-2. It was Cuevas's first home run of the season.

Wingrove laced RBI double off Layonel Ovalles in the fifth inning. Ovalles walked Angel Del Rosario with the bases loaded later in the fifth to force in the final run of the night.

Hall held the Mets to four hits and two runs over 6.0 innings. He walked one and struck out nine.

Wingrove was 2 for 2 with a homer, double, walk, four RBI and two runs scored.

Boston Baro led the Mets at the plate by going 2 for 3.

The Mets (11-22, 33-66) and Mighty Mussels (20-11, 51-45) play the fourth game of their series at Hammond Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

