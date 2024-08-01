Saltiban's Inside-The-Parker Isn't Enough as Threshers Fall 3-2

CLEARWATER, FL - Devin Saltiban had two of the five hits for the Clearwater Threshers (51-48, 8-25), including an inside-the-park home run in a 3-2 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads (55-44, 19-14) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look for their first win of the homestand when they return on Friday night.

Jupiter posted one run on three hits in the first inning to take an early lead. They added two more in the second to take a 3-0 advantage. With two outs in the third inning, Devin Saltiban put the Threshers on the board with an inside-the-park home run to cut the deficit to two runs.

Raylin Heredia hit a double on the second pitch of the seventh inning, and moved to third on a wild pitch after Ricardo Rosario was hit by a pitch. WIth one out in the frame, Diego González grounded out to second, allowing Heredia to score from third and cut the deficit to one run.

The Threshers couldn't get a man aboard after the seventh as they fell 3-2.

Micah Ottenbreit (3-8) allowed three runs on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts in 6.0 innings to take the loss. Alex Garbrick tossed 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning with two strikeouts. Brandon Beckel retired all six batters he faced with four strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work.

Saltiban hit the first inside-the-park home run since Bryan Rincon and Ricardo Rosario each hit one last season...He is now tied for the team lead with 12 home runs...Caba recorded his first multi-hit game as a Thresher...Beckel has thrown 6.0 shutout inning over his last two outings...Ottenbreit has thrown 6.0 or more innings in three of his 16 starts this season...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday, August 2...First pitch will be at 6:30 pm at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

