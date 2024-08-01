Nimmala Ropes Three Hits, Blue Jays' Comeback Falls Short

August 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Blue Jays No. 3 prospect Arjun Nimmala picked up the first three hit game of his young career, but Dunedin's comeback effort fell short on the road and Daytona took an 8-5 win on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The 18-year-old Nimmala went 3-5 with a home run, double, single and three RBIs.

Blue Jays starter Daniel Guerra seized the spotlight early, making his Single-A debut on the mound. The righty struck out five batters in his first two innings of work, both scoreless.

The game turned in the bottom of the third, as the Tortugas scored twice: once on a sacrifice fly from Trey Faltine and once on an RBI single from Carlos Sanchez that opened a 2-0 advantage for Daytona.

Dunedin got one of those runs back in the top of the fourth, as Edward Duran doubled, stole third and scored on Jaden Rudd's RBI groundout.

Daytona rallied again in the fourth against Guerra, scoring three runs on three hits to push their lead to 5-1 and force Dunedin into the bullpen.

Nimmala got the Blue Jays back on the board in the sixth, lining a solo shot off the scoreboard in left - his fourth home run in his last seven games.

The Tortugas opened the game up in the bottom of the inning, tallying three runs off Geison Urbaez - highlighted by a two-RBI single from Sanchez, extending the lead to 8-2.

The lead held steady thanks to Daytona reliever Nick Payero, who allowed just the solo homer to Nimmala through four innings of relief. The right-hander returned for the ninth, and Dunedin was able to break through.

Jean Joseph and Brock Tibbitts opened the frame with singles and Bryce Arnold walked with one out to load the bases for Nimmala. He delivered, looping a two-RBI single into left field to trim the deficit to 8-4. Carter Cunningham followed with a sac fly to make it 8-5, then Duran walked to bring the tying run to the plate.

The free pass chased Payero, bringing on Jonah Hurney, who induced a one-pitch groundout to end the game.

With the series tied at two games apiece, the Blue Jays send Fernando Perez to the mound for a 6:35 first pitch on Friday. Fans can tune into the hometown broadcast for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

