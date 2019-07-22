San Francisco Giants Return to Sacramento in 2020

July 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





West Sacramento, CA - The Sacramento River Cats are excited to announce the return of the San Francisco Giants to Sacramento for the third Exhibition Game between the River Cats and Giants. This can't miss event is scheduled for Sunday, March 22.

"The fan response to the last two Exhibition Games was truly profound, so we are thrilled to have the opportunity to host the Giants again in 2020," explained River Cats General Manager Chip Maxson. "Being able to bring the Giants of tomorrow together with household names like Buster Posey, Brandon Belt, and Brandon Crawford, all in our great sports city, is extremely special."

The two previous River Cats and Giants Exhibition Games took place in March of 2016 and 2018 and included a fan fest, autograph session, and special merchandise to commemorate the occasion. These unique contests were played in front of capacity crowds, televised locally on CBS13/CW31, and featured fan favorites from both the Sacramento River Cats squad and the San Francisco Giants.

"Returning to Sacramento is something we've wanted to do since making our first trip there in 2016," said Giants President & CEO Larry Baer. "Thanks to our partnership with the River Cats, our fan base in the Sacramento region continues to grow stronger and stronger every year and our young players gain invaluable experience on their path to the big leagues."

The 2020 River Cats and Giants Exhibition Game is scheduled for Sunday, March 22. Currently, the only way for fans to guarantee tickets for the Exhibition Game is to renew a current River Cats membership or put down a deposit on a new membership. More information on memberships can be found by visiting rivercats.com, emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or calling (916) 371-HITS (4487).

About the Sacramento River Cats

The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.

