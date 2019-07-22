Lux, Bielak Named PCL Players of the Week for July 15-21

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Pacific Coast League office announced Monday that Oklahoma City Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux and right-hander Brandon Bielak of the Round Rock Express were named Player and Pitcher of the Week for the period of July 15-21, 2019.

For the week, Lux hit five home runs and had 12 RBI. In seven games for Oklahoma City, Lux led the league in total bases (34), OPS (1.728), runs scored (13) and tied for the league lead in walks (7). His 15 hits and five home runs both placed him tied for second amongst league leaders for the period. Lux hit in six of seven games played and had four multi-hit games including a four and a five-hit performance. On July 17, Lux had a five-RBI game and followed that with a two-homer night on July 18, both against the Iowa Cubs.

Lux, who was selected in the first round (20th overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2016 draft out of Indian Trail High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is batting .487 (37-for-76) with seven home runs and 23 RBI in just 18 games for Oklahoma City since his promotion from Double-A Tulsa. Since his first game with Oklahoma City on June 27, Lux has hit in 17 of 18 games played and began his Triple-A career with a 16-game hitting streak. This is the second Player of the Week award in his career (April 29, 2018 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga).

In his lone start of the week, Round Rock's Brandon Bielak picked up the win with seven scoreless innings for the Express. Bielak did not yield a hit through his first six innings before surrendering a lead-off double in the seventh inning but worked around the jam retiring the next three batters in order. Bielak added seven strikeouts while walking just two batters in the victory over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on July 20.

On the season, the 23-year-old is 7-3 in 17 games (15 starts) with 77 strikeouts between two levels. Bielak, who was selected in the 11th round of the 2017 draft by the Houston Astros out of the University of Notre Dame, began the season with Double-A Corpus Christi where he amassed a 3-0 record with a 3.75 ERA in eight games (six starts) before being promoted to the Express on May 25. For the 2018 Carolina League Midseason All-Star, this is his first Pitcher of the Week honor in his career.

