Memphis Redbirds Homestand Highlights (July 23-25)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds are back at AutoZone Park tomorrow for a short three-game series with the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Marlins).

Woof Wednesday returns on Wednesday, presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis, and there is a new specialty ticket option for a "doggie goodie bag" that includes admission for fans and their dogs plus a frisbee, a Yadier Molina-themed dog bowl, and a picture frame leash holder. Specialty tickets can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/woof.

Fans can enjoy two free beers or bottled waters at Thursday's Throwback Thursday, presented by Polk's Meat Products, with the Left Field Loonies Access Pass. By becoming a member of the 2019 Left Field Loonies, the cheering section of the Memphis Chicks, fans receive a Bluff ticket to each Thursday game, two free beers or bottled waters each week, and an exclusive throwback t-shirt. A Left Field Loonies Access Pass can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/loonies.

Thursdays feature throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 hot dogs for all fans as the Redbirds throw it back as the Memphis Chicks.

Fans can also purchase a specialty ticket on Thursday that includes a powder blue Redbirds Cooler on Ole Miss Night, presented by Sayle Oil, just in time for tailgating season. Ole Miss head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis is scheduled to throw a first pitch and do a meet-and-greet with fans afterwards.

After this homestand, the Redbirds are next back at AutoZone Park from July 30-Aug. 5.

Tuesday, July 23 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:30)

Wednesday, July 24 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:30)

- Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis: Dog parents are allowed to bring their furry friend to the stadium with the purchase of a Woof Wednesday specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/woof

Thursday, July 25 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products: the Redbirds will be taking the field as the Memphis Chicks and fan-favorite Chicks mascot Blooper will be in attendance, and fans can enjoy throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

- Ole Miss Night presented by Sayle Oil: on Ole Miss Night, Rebels head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis is scheduled to throw a first pitch and do a meet-and-greet with fans afterwards

- Redbirds Cooler Specialty Ticket: fans can purchase a specialty ticket that includes a powder blue Redbirds Cooler

- College Night with $5 Bluff Tickets: college students with a valid student ID can purchase $5 Bluff tickets at the AutoZone Park Box Office on the day of the game

For information on upcoming promotions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/promotions. For more information on single-game tickets, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

