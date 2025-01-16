San Diego Wave FC Signs 17-Year Old University of North Carolina Defender Trinity Armstrong

January 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has signed defender and U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year nominee Trinity Armstrong to a three-year contract through the 2027 season. The 17-year-old joins the Wave following an NCAA National Championship win during her standout freshman season with the University of North Carolina.

"Trinity is an incredible young talent and we are thrilled she has decided to take the next step in her career with us here at the Wave," said San Diego Wave FC General Manager and Sporting Director Camille Ashton. "She had incredible success this year at the collegiate level and on the international stage and we are so excited about her future in San Diego."

Throughout her rookie campaign with the Tar Heels, Armstrong started in all 21 matches, logging 1,734 minutes and anchoring a backline that recorded 13 shutouts with a 0.81 goals against per game average. The Frisco, Texas native netted her first collegiate goal in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, scoring the game-winner in the 80th minute against Duke to send North Carolina to the conference finals. Armstrong went on to log 90 minutes in the Tar Heels recent NCAA National Championship victory, shutting out Wake Forest 1-0 on Dec. 9. The freshman was named to both the All-ACC First Team and ACC All-Freshman Team, becoming the first Tar Heel to be named to the First Team and Freshman Team since 2017.

On the international stage, Armstrong was recently named one of five nominees for U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year. In 2024, she helped lead the United States to earn a bronze medal at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic, alongside Wave midfielders Melanie Barcenas and Kimmie Ascanio. Armstrong played every minute throughout the World Cup, allowing just one goal over the final five games.

Prior to her collegiate career, Armstrong attended Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas where she was named Freshman of the Year, All-District and All-American during her lone season at Hebron. She then went on to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida where she earned MVP and Defensive MVP honors and was named team captain as a sophomore. Armstrong played youth soccer for FC Dallas.

San Diego Wave season tickets for the 2025 season are currently on sale here.

Name: Trinity Armstrong

Position: Defender

Height: 5-6

Date of Birth: July 25, 2007

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: University of North Carolina

