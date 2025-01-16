Chicago Stars FC Appoints Juliet Barnes Director of Medical

January 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC General Manager, Richard Feuz, has named Juliet Barnes as the club's new Director of Medical, the Chicago Stars announced today.

"We are excited to have Juliet join Chicago Stars FC," said Feuz. "Juliet's decades of experience across sports, most recently with the United States Women's National Team, ensures that our players will continue to receive the best care we can provide so they are able to compete at their highest over the challenging NWSL season."

"I look forward to working with the Chicago Stars and contributing to the success of the team. Being part of a program and organization that is expanding in so many ways is exciting and I am looking forward to being part of this journey," said Barnes. "I am committed to promoting the value of what it means to work for something greater than myself on a daily basis."

Barnes, a certified athletic trainer and performance enhancement specialist, arrives at the Chicago Stars with over two decades of experience. A Chicago native, Barnes spent 19 years as an athletic trainer for collegiate and professional sports teams, including Northwestern University Athletics, the Chicago Sky and the United States Soccer Federation. Barnes supported Northwestern University's women's lacrosse team through three national titles and the United States Men's Para 7-a-side National Team through a bronze medal-winning campaign in the 2019 Parapan American Games. Most recently, Barnes served as the head athletic trainer for the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) which earned a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With the Chicago Stars, Barnes will play an integral role leading the club's medical staff and work closely with Chicago Stars FC's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joshua Blomgren to provide players with the best-in-class health and wellness care while the club competes in the National Women's Soccer League.

