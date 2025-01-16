Racing Signs Former Duke Star Ella Hase to First Pro Deal

January 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Former Duke University star Ella Hase inked her first professional contract, signing a two-year deal with Racing Louisville, the club announced Thursday.

The agreement includes a mutual option for the 2027 season.

A left-footed outside back, Hase finished second in Division I soccer this past season with 13 assists, helping the Blue Devils win the fiercely competitive Atlantic Coast Conference and reach the 2024 College Cup. She was named to the NCAA College Cup All-Tournament team and the All-ACC second team.

"I'm extremely honored and excited to begin my professional career with Racing Louisville," said Hase, whose last name rhymes with "boss." "I'm thrilled to start the year off learning, training, growing and winning with the club. I can't wait to get started."

"We've been following Ella for a while and have been so impressed with her demeanor," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "She never stops and works so hard on both sides of the ball. With her ability in combination with her character, we feel she's a great addition to our club. We're looking forward to having her here."

Hase joins Racing after five standout collegiate seasons. She played wingback in Duke's system but can also play winger and forward. She played central midfield in high school.

Hase, who grew up outside Chicago in Orland Park, Illinois, spent the first four years of her college career at Northwestern University - the alma mater of new Louisville teammate Marisa DiGrande - and led the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in 2022. She was named to the All-Big Ten second team after the 2023 season.

In all, Hase totaled 93 collegiate appearances, starting 88 of them and delivering 17 goals and 23 assists. Her 13 assists in 2024 rank third among Duke's single-season records, and her four assists in the NCAA Tournament were the second-most in Duke history.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.