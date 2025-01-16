Orlando Pride Loans Forward Mariana Larroquette to Argentina-Based Side Newell's

January 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has loaned forward Mariana Larroquette to Newell's Old Boys Women of the Campeonato de Fútbol Femenino until July 1st, it was announced today.

"We're excited to find an opportunity for Larro to gain meaningful minutes while also being an ambassador for the women's game in her home country Argentina, as they get set to host the CONMEBOL Championships this summer," Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "This will be a great move for her both professionally and personally, and we're excited to see what she achieves while on loan."

Since joining the Pride during the 2023 season, Larroquette has appeared in 12 matches and scored one goal. Her lone goal with the Pride came when she made her debut with the Club on Aug. 20, 2023, against the Chicago Red Stars after she came on as a second half substitute.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride loans forward Mariana Larroquette to Campeonato de Fútbol Femenino's Newell's Old Boys Women until July 1st.

