San Diego Wave FC Re-Sign Goalkeeper Hillary Beall to New Contract

December 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has re-signed goalkeeper Hillary Beall to a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 season.

"Hillary has proven to be a reliable and hardworking professional who brings valuable depth and stability to our goalkeeper position," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton.

Beall, 25, was acquired by the Wave following a trade with Racing Louisville in January 2024. In her first season with San Diego, she made five appearances, including two starts, and logged one shutout in all competitions. The Laguna Beach native was loaned to Western United in Australia's A-League in 2023 by Louisville, where she won the league's Goalkeeper of the Year award and helped Western United reach the Grand Final in its first year.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC re-sign Hillary Beall to a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 season.

