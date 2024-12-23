Angel City Football Club Signs 2024 SEC Midfielder of the Year Macey Hodge

December 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that midfielder Macey Hodge has agreed to a two-year contract through 2026, with a club option for 2027. Hodge comes from Mississippi State University where she competed with the Bulldogs for four seasons and was named the 2024 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Midfielder of the Year.

"I'm beyond excited to join a club that's not only dedicated to growing the women's game, but also invested in strengthening the community around it, stated Hodge. "It's important to me to be a part of an organization that uplifts youth, women, and promotes diverse communities. Overall, I'm thrilled to be part of a team that's building a unique sense of camaraderie while also fostering a deep love for soccer!"

"We are thrilled to welcome Macey Hodge to Angel City FC," stated ACFC Technical Director Mark Wilson. "A dominant force in her conference, Macey's intensity and drive in the midfield for Mississippi State were both eye-catching and impactful. At Angel City, we are committed to emerging talent and optimizing player development for sustainable growth and success. Macey embodies the profile we seek on and off the field, and we are excited for the impact she will make in our environment."

Hodge made 97 career match appearances for the Bulldogs, earning five assists in 8,509 minutes on the pitch. In 2024, she earned two assists in 21 matches as the team captain, helping the club earn a number one seed in the NCAA College Cup Tournament with a 19-3 record, landing her a spot on the 2024 First Team All-SEC list. In addition, she was named to the All American First Team, TopDrawerSoccer Best XI First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team, and was a Mac Herman Semifinalist.

Hodge also earned several other awards for the Bulldogs including the 2023 All-SEC First Team Midfielder and 2023 NCAA All-Southeast Region Second Team. She has appeared on several watchlists over her collegiate career including the 2023 and 2024 SEC Preseason Watchlist and the 2024 United Soccer Coaches Midfielder To Watch list.

Originally from Douglasville, Ga., Hodge attended Alexander High School, where she helped her team win the regional championship in her junior season. She also earned 6A Player of the Year honors as a sophomore and was named the Douglas County Player of the Year as a senior. She played club soccer with Southern Soccer Academy, contributing to their 2018 Disney Showcase and 2015 state titles and several regional appearances.

