Portland Thorns Sign Bella Bixby to Contract Extension

December 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have signed goalkeeper Bella Bixby to a contract extension through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the Club announced today.

"Bella has been a critical role to our success these past few years, including helping us win our third league championship. She has been a beloved member of our team, and we are thrilled to be able to have her continue with us," Head Coach Rob Gale said. "As an organization we fully support our players and their respective journeys to grow their families, and we are so happy for Bella and the birth of her daughter. We are excited for her return to the pitch, and look forward to being part of this next chapter in her life."

In her NWSL career, Bixby ranks among the top ten all-time in league history for goals-against average and shutouts. She has the third-best goals-against average (1.07) and ranks eighth overall with 24 career shutouts since her first regular season appearance in 2021. Across the last three seasons, Bixby has helped Portland secure an NWSL Shield (2021) and an NWSL Championship (2022), making 57 appearances with 173 career saves during that span. Her 27 wins are second-most in club history while she also ranks second for career shutouts and needs just three more to become the club's all-time career leader in shutouts.

A native of Milwaukie, Ore., Bixby was drafted by Portland out of Oregon State in the fourth round of 2018 NWSL Draft. Bixby made her NWSL debut at the 2020 Challenge Cup, while also gaining professional experience in Israel and Germany before her first league appearance. In 2023, Bixby started 21 of Portland's 22 regular season games, registering six shutouts and 67 saves and became just the second goalkeeper in NWSL history to score in a match, tallying the equalizer in Portland's 3-3 draw against Angel City FC on April 29.

