Kansas City Current Signs Olympic Silver Medal Winning Goalkeeper

December 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have signed Brazilian National Team goalkeeper Lorena da Silva Leite, simply known as Lorena, to a three-year contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. The international netminder comes to Kansas City for an undisclosed transfer fee from Brazilian club Grêmio.

"Lorena has proven herself at the highest levels as one of the best goalkeepers in the world," said sporting director and head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "We believe she will make our goalkeeper unit stronger and we are very excited to bring her to Kansas City."

"We want to bring in the best talent to create a culture of consistent competition and we expect Lorena to be the anchor of our defense," said general manager Caitlin Carducci. "Lorena has been a standout against the best competition in the world and we look forward to how she can contribute and continue to elevate our club."

A native of Ituverava, Brazil, Lorena grew up playing for Grêmio in the club's youth system. She made her professional debut with Sport Recife in March 2017. She re-joined Grêmio, this time the professional team, in 2020. She helped the club to the Gaucho Championship (Brazilian League) in 2022 and 2024.

Internationally, Lorena made her Brazil Senior National Team debut in 2021. After missing the 2023 FIFA World Cup due to injury, she played every minute for Brazil in the 2024 Olympic Tournament. She kept a clean sheet in three of Brazil's six matches in the tournament and led her team to the Silver Medal.

"I'm very happy and excited to defend Kansas City's colors," said Lorena. "I'm sure we'll write a beautiful story with the Current's supporters."

Lorena is the third player acquisition for the Current to close out the calendar year. The club now has 21 players under contract as preparations continue for the 2025 season with players set to report to the University of Kansas Health Systems Training Center in Riverside, Mo. mid-January.

