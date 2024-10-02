San Diego Wave FC Defeat Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-0 in Concacaf W Champions Cup at BC Place

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (3-0-0, 9 points) defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps FC (1-2-0, 3 points) 2-0 on Tuesday evening at BC Place in the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Defender Kaitlyn Torpey and forward Amirah Ali scored for the Wave to remain undefeated in the club's group stage.

Following a scoreless first half that saw the Wave outshoot the Whitecaps 15-0 and out-possess 72-28, San Diego finally broke through in the 59th minute. Torpey scored the opening goal of the night, as the defender carried the ball into the box before being able to power by her defender and toe poke the ball to the back of the net. The goal marked the first Wave FC goal for the Australian international.

After coming up short on a few close chances, Ali scored her first-ever Concacaf goal for San Diego in the 67th minute. Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw took the ball into the attack and played defender Hanna Lundkvist. The Swedish international hit a one-time pass to the top of the box for Ali who sent a low shot into the far corner of the goal. .

San Diego will host Club América Femenil on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:00 p.m. PT in the final group match. At the conclusion of group stage play, the group winners and runner-ups for four total clubs will progress to the final four.

Next on the schedule: San Diego travels to North Carolina to face the Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, Oct. 5. Kickoff is slated for 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcasted live locally on FOX 5/KUSI and streamed on NWSL+.

Notes:

With the win, San Diego sits on top of Group B with 9 points.

Defender Kaitlyn Torpey scored her first Wave FC goal.

Forward Amirah Ali scored her second goal of the year.

Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio recorded her first professional assist.

Defender Hanna Lundkvist recorded her second assist on the year with both coming in Concacaf play.

Forward Jaedyn Shaw earned her first start since July 5 after suffering a hamstring injury during the 2024 Paris Olympics with the U.S. Women's National Team that won gold.

Torpey earned her first start since June 22 after suffering a lower leg injury and being a part of the Olympic National Team for Australia.

Ascanio played the full 90 minutes in tonight's match which marked her first appearance since July 26 after suffering a lower leg injury.

Canadian international Mya Jones played for the Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy before playing college soccer for the University of Memphis.

The Concacaf W Champions Cup is the sole pathway for teams to qualify for a spot in the new FIFA Women's Club World Cup, scheduled for January and February 2026.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 2:0 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Torpey (Ascanio) 59'

SD - Ali (Lundkvist) 67'

Misconduct Summary:

None

San Diego Wave FC: GK Beall, D Lundkvist, D McNabb (van Egmond 66'), D Westphal, D Torpey, M Ascanio, M Barcenas (Ali 66'), M Doniak ©, F Shaw (Cascarino 83'), F Jones, F Bennett (Sánchez 66')

Subs not used: GK Sheridan, D Girma, D Morroni

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: GK Mcaslan, D Partovi (Martin HT), D Reed ©, D Mayson, M Hernandez Gray (Betteridge 83'), M Hunter, M Longhurst, F Ziff, F De Filippo (Kindel 71'), F Perrault, F Taylor (Patik 90')

Subs not used: GK Venier, GK Sandulak, D Reimer, F Johnson, F Anderson, F Bains, F Mitchell

Stats Summary: SD / VAN

Shots: 32 / 2

Shots on Target: 9 / 0

Corners: 13 / 1

Fouls: 4 / 5

Offsides: 5 / 0

Possession: 72% / 28%

