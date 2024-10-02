Kansas City Current, Nuuly Donate Designer Dresses to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City

October 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current, in partnership with Nuuly and United Way of Greater Kansas City, donated nearly 100 designer dresses to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City for a "Say Yes to the Dress" event held Tuesday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City's, Thornberry Unit. Tuesday's event provided an opportunity for 60 club members in the Kansas City area to pick out their dream dress for homecoming or any other special occasion in their lives.

Kansas City Current defenders Hailie Mace and Gabrielle Robinson, as well as forward Nichelle Prince, were on-site to help attendees select their dream dress.

Nuuly, the presenting sponsor of the Current's "Match Day Arrival," is the leading subscription rental service for women with over 250,000 subscribers nationwide and growing. Nuuly donated the designer dresses for Tuesday's event, which helped spark this first-of-its-kind community activation between the Current and Nuuly.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Kansas City Current, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City and United Way of Greater Kansas City to help bring this memorable experience to life for these young women," said Kim Gallagher, Nuuly Executive Director of Marketing and Customer Success. "At Nuuly, we believe in the power of clothing to inspire confidence and create special moments. It's an honor to contribute to such a meaningful event."

60 middle and high school-aged young women from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City were invited to pick out their dream dress. The event allowed participants to browse in style, complete with a DJ, interactive flower bar and photo backdrop. Of course, the dress shopping fun was capped with sparkling grape juice for everyone.

United Way of Greater Kansas City, the official charity partner of the Current, provided tailors for on-site dress alterations. All the remaining dresses stayed at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City's, Thornberry Unit to add to their collection.

"This collaboration with the Kansas City Current, Nuuly, and United Way of Greater Kansas City means so much to the young women we serve," said Jason Roth, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. "It's about more than just receiving a dress - it's about building self-esteem, encouraging self-expression, and creating unforgettable memories. We're thankful to our partners for creating such a meaningful experience that uplifts and empowers our members."

The Current hit the road this weekend for a clash against Racing Louisville FC Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Limited single-match tickets for the 2024 regular season remain available for fans who want to experience a Current home match at CPKC Stadium. The best way to join the Current for the club's postseason push is through the Current Club, where fans can receive exclusive access and preferred pricing on single match tickets. More information can be found at www.kansascitycurrent.com/current-club.

